New Year's Tragedy in New Orleans: Uncovering Jabbar's Deadly Plot
Shamsud-Din Jabbar orchestrated a deadly truck attack on New Year’s revellers in New Orleans, killing 14 people and injuring 30 others. Authorities discovered bomb-making materials in his home, suggesting a premeditated act. Jabbar was shot dead in a confrontation with the police following the attack.
In a horrific New Year's Eve scene in New Orleans, Shamsud-Din Jabbar drove a pickup truck into a crowd, resulting in 14 fatalities and around 30 injuries. Law enforcement sources revealed that the attack was premeditated, with Jabbar having rented the truck weeks in advance and possessing bomb-making materials at his residence.
The investigation unveiled Jabbar's purchase of a cooler and gun oil shortly before the incident. Crude bombs were planted nearby, hinting at further planned violence. Authorities found a transmitter in Jabbar's rental truck intended to detonate these devices, which were diffused on site.
Jabbar, a former Army veteran, showcased his allegiance to the Islamic State in Facebook videos prior to the attack. The incident is being investigated as one of the deadliest IS-inspired assaults on US soil in recent years, sparking a federal warning on resurging terrorism threats.
