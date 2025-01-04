Left Menu

Manhunt for Mira Road Shooter: A Case of Old Enmity

The police are pursuing Yusuf Alam, the prime suspect, in the Mira Road shooting incident that resulted in the death of Sonu alias Sham Shabbir Ansari. The shooting occurred in front of a shopping center and is believed to be motivated by a longstanding enmity between the two individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 04-01-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 21:29 IST
Manhunt for Mira Road Shooter: A Case of Old Enmity
  • Country:
  • India

Police efforts are intensifying to apprehend Yusuf Alam, the primary suspect in the Mira Road shooting that occurred on Friday night. The incident, which took place near a shopping center, resulted in the fatal shooting of Sonu, also known as Sham Shabbir Ansari.

The altercation appears to have stemmed from a protracted enmity between Ansari and Alam, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police Prakash Gaikwad. Alam, a figure with a criminal history, is being actively pursued by law enforcement.

Investigators are leaving no stone unturned in their manhunt for Alam, aiming to bring closure to the ongoing case and restore peace to the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025