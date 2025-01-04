Manhunt for Mira Road Shooter: A Case of Old Enmity

Police efforts are intensifying to apprehend Yusuf Alam, the primary suspect in the Mira Road shooting that occurred on Friday night. The incident, which took place near a shopping center, resulted in the fatal shooting of Sonu, also known as Sham Shabbir Ansari.

The altercation appears to have stemmed from a protracted enmity between Ansari and Alam, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police Prakash Gaikwad. Alam, a figure with a criminal history, is being actively pursued by law enforcement.

Investigators are leaving no stone unturned in their manhunt for Alam, aiming to bring closure to the ongoing case and restore peace to the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)