Mystery Cannabis Plant Spurs Legal Action in Panjai
A cannabis plant discovered by the roadside in Panjai city prompted legal action. The Anti-Narcotic Cell registered a case under the NDPS Act after a local TV channel aired footage of the plant. It was seized by authorities outside a mall in the St Inez area.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 04-01-2025 22:51 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 22:51 IST
- Country:
- India
A mysterious cannabis plant discovered growing by the roadside in Panjai city has sparked legal action, according to police reports on Saturday.
A video broadcast by a local cable TV channel alerted viewers to the unassuming plant, prompting the Anti-Narcotic Cell to register a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
The conspicuous plant was located outside a busy mall in the St Inez area, officials stated, and has since been confiscated by authorities as part of the ongoing investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- cannabis
- ganja
- Panjai
- anti-narcotic
- NDPS Act
- police
- roadside
- local mall
- St Inez
- legal action
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Four members of a family killed in fire at a house in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas city on Saturday morning, say police.
Four members of a family killed in fire at a house in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas city on Saturday morning, say police.
Manipur Police Crackdown Reveals Illegal Arms Cache
Punjab Police Make Major Arrest Following Arms Seizure
With end of insurgency in northeast, time has come for change in approach of police force to ensure people get speedy justice: Amit Shah.