Mystery Cannabis Plant Spurs Legal Action in Panjai

A mysterious cannabis plant discovered growing by the roadside in Panjai city has sparked legal action, according to police reports on Saturday.

A video broadcast by a local cable TV channel alerted viewers to the unassuming plant, prompting the Anti-Narcotic Cell to register a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The conspicuous plant was located outside a busy mall in the St Inez area, officials stated, and has since been confiscated by authorities as part of the ongoing investigation.

