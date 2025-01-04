Left Menu

Faridabad ASI Demoted for Procedural Non-Compliance

Faridabad Police Commissioner Satender Kumar Gupta demoted ASI Jagwati to head constable for not using the updated procedure in a case involving a crime against a woman. A departmental inquiry found she used an outdated format for notices. Gupta underscored his zero-tolerance policy for such deviations.

Faridabad | Updated: 04-01-2025 23:03 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 23:03 IST
In a recent development, Faridabad Police Commissioner Satender Kumar Gupta demoted a woman assistant sub-inspector, highlighting a case of procedural non-compliance.

The complaint involved a crime against a woman, and was initially handled by ASI Jagwati, who sent notices using an outdated procedural format.

This breach led to a departmental inquiry, reinforcing Commissioner Gupta's zero-tolerance stance on such deviations within the force.

