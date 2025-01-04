Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Mysterious Teen Deaths in Moharnia

Two teenagers, alleged to be romantically involved, went missing on December 26. Their bodies were found in a Moharnia village well, suspected of suicide. In a separate incident, Sangeeta Soni was murdered by Changur, who then committed suicide. Police are investigating both cases thoroughly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shravasti | Updated: 04-01-2025 23:42 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 23:42 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Mysterious Teen Deaths in Moharnia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic turn of events, the bodies of two teenagers, allegedly involved in a romantic relationship, were discovered this Saturday in a well in Moharnia village. The authorities suspect that the case is one of suicide, but are exploring various possibilities, according to Superintendent of Police Ghanshyam Chaurasia.

The teenagers, Suman aged 15 and Rinku aged 19, went missing from Moharnia village under Sonwa police station on December 26. Their disappearance was reported by family members two days later. Villagers purported that the two might have committed suicide, but officials await postmortem results for confirmation.

In a related police report, a second tragedy occurred in Amarhawa village where Sangeeta Soni, 35, was allegedly killed by Changur, 40, amidst a property dispute. Changur then took his own life by hanging. The ongoing investigations by the police aim to uncover the truths behind these grim incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025