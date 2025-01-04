Tragedy Strikes: Mysterious Teen Deaths in Moharnia

In a tragic turn of events, the bodies of two teenagers, allegedly involved in a romantic relationship, were discovered this Saturday in a well in Moharnia village. The authorities suspect that the case is one of suicide, but are exploring various possibilities, according to Superintendent of Police Ghanshyam Chaurasia.

The teenagers, Suman aged 15 and Rinku aged 19, went missing from Moharnia village under Sonwa police station on December 26. Their disappearance was reported by family members two days later. Villagers purported that the two might have committed suicide, but officials await postmortem results for confirmation.

In a related police report, a second tragedy occurred in Amarhawa village where Sangeeta Soni, 35, was allegedly killed by Changur, 40, amidst a property dispute. Changur then took his own life by hanging. The ongoing investigations by the police aim to uncover the truths behind these grim incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)