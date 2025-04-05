Left Menu

Mayur Vihar Shooting: Property Dispute Turns Violent

In East Delhi's Mayur Vihar, bike-borne assailants attacked outside a property dealer's office, setting his car on fire. This act was intended to threaten Sanjay Tosh, the dealer, over a debt of Rs 30 lakh. Police are investigating with CCTV footage to identify and apprehend the attackers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 21:20 IST
Mayur Vihar Shooting: Property Dispute Turns Violent
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling incident in East Delhi's Mayur Vihar, bike-borne gunmen fired outside a property dealer's office, reportedly in a bid to intimidate him over a financial dispute. The attack left the dealer's car in flames and shattered the peace in the Trilokpuri area on Saturday.

Authorities have identified the target as Sanjay Tosh, a property dealer who allegedly owed the assailants Rs 30 lakh. Tosh was not present at the time of the shooting. The attackers left behind a warning note, demanding the return of the money or the cessation of Tosh's alleged gambling operations.

Police recovered six empty shell casings and have initiated a thorough investigation, including reviewing CCTV footage from nearby locations. Efforts are ongoing to track down those responsible, said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Vineet Kumar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

