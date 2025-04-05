Mayur Vihar Shooting: Property Dispute Turns Violent
In East Delhi's Mayur Vihar, bike-borne assailants attacked outside a property dealer's office, setting his car on fire. This act was intended to threaten Sanjay Tosh, the dealer, over a debt of Rs 30 lakh. Police are investigating with CCTV footage to identify and apprehend the attackers.
In a startling incident in East Delhi's Mayur Vihar, bike-borne gunmen fired outside a property dealer's office, reportedly in a bid to intimidate him over a financial dispute. The attack left the dealer's car in flames and shattered the peace in the Trilokpuri area on Saturday.
Authorities have identified the target as Sanjay Tosh, a property dealer who allegedly owed the assailants Rs 30 lakh. Tosh was not present at the time of the shooting. The attackers left behind a warning note, demanding the return of the money or the cessation of Tosh's alleged gambling operations.
Police recovered six empty shell casings and have initiated a thorough investigation, including reviewing CCTV footage from nearby locations. Efforts are ongoing to track down those responsible, said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Vineet Kumar.
