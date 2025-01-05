Temple Trust Betrayed: Employee Absconds with Donations
An ISKCON temple employee responsible for collecting donations has absconded with significant funds and a receipt book. The incident led to the filing of an FIR by the temple's Chief Finance Officer. Primary investigations are underway to ascertain the exact amount stolen and to apprehend the culprit.
An ISKCON temple employee tasked with collecting money donated by devotees has reportedly fled with a substantial amount of donations and an official receipt book, according to local authorities.
Chief Finance Officer Vishwa Nam Das filed an FIR following the incident, as confirmed by Superintendent of Police (City) Arvind Kumar. Das notified SSP Shailesh Kumar Pandey of the alleged theft on December 27, prompting an initial investigation.
Temple PRO Ravi Lochan Das identified the suspect as Murlidhar Das, a resident of Sriram Colony, Rauganj Vasa, MP's Indore, who was responsible for regularly depositing collected donations with the temple. The case follows a similar past incident involving another individual who absconded with funds but was unable to be brought to justice due to his untimely death.
(With inputs from agencies.)
