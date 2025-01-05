Zelenskiy Reports Heavy Russian and North Korean Losses in Kursk Battle

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy reported on Saturday that both Russian and North Korean forces sustained considerable losses in intense fighting in Russia's southern Kursk region.

Ukrainian and Western sources indicate that around 11,000 North Korean troops are present in Kursk, where Ukrainian forces have taken control of large areas following a cross-border operation in August. In his nightly address, Zelenskiy cited top commander Oleksandr Syrskyi, stating that significant battles occurred near Makhnovka, close to Ukraine's border.

The president highlighted substantial losses near Makhnovka, emphasizing the fall of a battalion of North Korean infantry and Russian paratroopers. Additionally, fierce fighting persists along the 1,000-km frontline, particularly near Pokrovsk, posing challenges for supply routes and civilians remaining in the city.

