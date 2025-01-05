Left Menu

Russian Guided Bomb Strikes Intensify in Ukraine's Sumy Region

A Russian guided bomb attack injured 10 people, including two children, in Ukraine's Sumy region. The attack caused significant damage, destroying parts of buildings in Svesa village. Rescue efforts were promptly initiated. The Sumy region, bordering Russia, has endured regular shelling since the war's onset.

A devastating guided bomb attack by Russian forces on Saturday left ten individuals injured, including two children, in the Sumy region of northeastern Ukraine, local authorities have confirmed. The assault took place in a village close to the Russian border, highlighting ongoing regional tensions.

Video footage shared by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy detailed the aftermath in the village of Svesa, where parts of a building were reduced to rubble. Rescue teams worked swiftly to evacuate residents from the debris, a scene that has sadly become all too common in the area.

In his nightly address, Zelenskiy described the destruction caused by the bombs, which also targeted neighboring villages in Sumy and Kharkiv regions. Russia, which has been conducting operations since February 2022, did not comment on the recent attacks. The weaponry used continues to evade Ukrainian defenses, prolonging the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

