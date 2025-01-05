Drone Strike Claims Russian Journalist's Life in Eastern Ukraine

A Ukrainian drone strike has resulted in the death of Russian media outlet Izvestia's reporter Alexander Martemyanov, according to the media platform's statement made over the weekend. The fatal attack took place in a civilian car near Donetsk, located in eastern Ukraine, away from the line of contact.

The incident was reported on Izvestia's Telegram channel, highlighting the ongoing dangers journalists face in conflict zones. The car, said to be far from the battle lines, was on a route connecting Donetsk to Horlivka, further north. Reports from the Committee to Protect Journalists reveal that at least 15 journalists have lost their lives since the onset of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Additionally, Russia's RIA news agency noted that two other correspondents journeying with Martemyanov sustained injuries, alongside two journalists from a local Donetsk publication, emphasizing the perilous conditions for media personnel in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)