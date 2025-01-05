Left Menu

VHP Demands Congress Apology After Nanded Blast Acquittal

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) criticized Congress following the acquittal of all accused in the 2006 Nanded blast case. A court in Nanded cleared the nine surviving accused, leading the VHP to demand an apology from Congress for allegedly labeling Hindus as terrorists during their rule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2025 12:39 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 12:39 IST
VHP Demands Congress Apology After Nanded Blast Acquittal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The VHP on Sunday sharply criticized the Congress, calling the acquittal of the 2006 Nanded blast accused a significant blow to the party. They demanded that Congress apologize to Hindu society.

This response follows a sessions court decision in Maharashtra's Nanded, which acquitted all nine surviving accused in the 2006 blast case on Saturday.

VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal stated, "The Congress' agenda to portray Hindus as terrorists in this case is now exposed," further asserting that Congress and the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad were similarly exposed in the Malegaon blast case.

After 19 years in court, the Nanded court's acquittal of the accused highlights what the VHP calls a "major embarrassment" for Congress regarding their actions during their rule.

The blast took place at Laxman Rajkondwar's home, with the investigation initially directed by the Maharashtra ATS before being taken over by the CBI. Defense lawyer Nitin Runwal pointed out that the prosecution failed to prove a bomb caused the explosion, suggesting other reasons like a gas cylinder blast.

At the time of the incident, both the Central and State governments were led by Congress, magnifying the political implications of the verdict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025