Diplomatic Shift: Syrian Foreign Minister's Qatar Visit Post-Rebellion
Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani has embarked on his second foreign trip to Qatar following the ousting of Bashar al-Assad. This visit aims to engage with senior Qatari officials including Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Mohammed Al-Khulaifi, signaling a potential diplomatic shift in the region.
Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani, recently appointed by the nation's new leadership, made his way to Qatar on Sunday.
He is scheduled to meet with high-level officials, including Qatar's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Mohammed Al-Khulaifi, as part of diplomatic efforts.
This marks the minister's second international trip within a month of Bashar al-Assad being overthrown by rebels, highlighting potential shifts in the Middle East's diplomatic landscape.
