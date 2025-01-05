Left Menu

Diplomatic Shift: Syrian Foreign Minister's Qatar Visit Post-Rebellion

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani has embarked on his second foreign trip to Qatar following the ousting of Bashar al-Assad. This visit aims to engage with senior Qatari officials including Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Mohammed Al-Khulaifi, signaling a potential diplomatic shift in the region.

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani, recently appointed by the nation's new leadership, made his way to Qatar on Sunday.

He is scheduled to meet with high-level officials, including Qatar's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Mohammed Al-Khulaifi, as part of diplomatic efforts.

This marks the minister's second international trip within a month of Bashar al-Assad being overthrown by rebels, highlighting potential shifts in the Middle East's diplomatic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

