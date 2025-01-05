Syrian Foreign Minister Begins Diplomacy Tour in the Gulf

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani, appointed by the country's new leadership, arrived in Qatar on Sunday for discussions with top Qatari officials, a source revealed to Reuters.

The delegation, confirmed by Syria's official news agency SANA, includes Defence Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra and intelligence chief Anas Khattab. They met with Qatar's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Mohammed Al-Khulaifi.

This visit marks al-Shibani's second international trip after rebel forces ousted former President Bashar al-Assad. Al-Shibani's agenda aims to enhance stability and economic partnerships, with future visits to the UAE and Jordan planned this week.

