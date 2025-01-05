Left Menu

Fugitive Arrested in Ahmedabad After Chilling Double Murder

Rajesh Upadhyay, accused of murdering his stepmother and her daughter in Uttar Pradesh, has been apprehended in Ahmedabad. The Basti district murders were allegedly over a property dispute. Upadhyay, one of eight accused, had been absconding with a reward of Rs 50,000 for his capture.

  • Country:
  • India

In a recent development, Rajesh Upadhyay, wanted for the alleged murder of his stepmother and her daughter, has been apprehended in Ahmedabad, police confirmed on Sunday.

Upadhyay had been missing since the double murder occurred in Basti, Uttar Pradesh, and had a bounty of Rs 50,000 on his head, according to Bharat Patel, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of the Crime Branch.

This arrest marks the fourth apprehension in the case where Upadhyay and seven others are accused of murdering Godawari Devi and her daughter over a contentious property dispute, just before they were to testify in court.

(With inputs from agencies.)

