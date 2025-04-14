20-Year Fugitive Arrested: Ex-Army Man's Double Life Exposed

Anil Kumar Tiwari, a former Army man who evaded capture for over 20 years after jumping parole, has been arrested from his native village in Madhya Pradesh, according to Delhi Police.

Tiwari, convicted for murdering his wife in 1989, managed to lead a double life, remarrying and fathering four children while on the run.

Despite constant efforts to avoid detection, including not using mobile phones and frequently changing locations, Tiwari was finally apprehended by a special task force of the Crime Branch, ending a decades-long manhunt.

(With inputs from agencies.)