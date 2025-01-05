Heroic Rescue: Teenage Girl Survives Suicide Attempt Amid Academic Stress

In a dramatic rescue operation, the Delhi Police saved a 15-year-old girl who attempted to end her life by jumping off a bridge into the Yamuna River due to academic stress, officials reported.

The incident unfolded when the Roop Nagar Police Station received an alarming call from a mother about her daughter's disappearance, prompting swift action on Saturday. Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia disclosed to PTI that the girl's mother had left her home unattended during a family outing. Concerned about her daughter's mental state following a tense discussion on academics, she instructed her son to check on her, only to find a troubling suicide note.

Under the leadership of ACP Vinita Tyagi, police teams launched an extensive search, scrutinizing CCTV footage and questioning locals around Signature Bridge and Wazirabad Old Bridge. The efforts paid off when a guard identified the girl as she jumped into the river. Brijesh Kumar, a courageous guard and swimmer, heroically rescued her, and with immediate counseling from police, she was eventually reunited with her relieved family.

(With inputs from agencies.)