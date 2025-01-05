Ukrainian forces have initiated a significant assault in Russia's western Kursk region, reports from Russian military bloggers revealed on Sunday. The incursion began on August 6, maintaining its strength for five months amid Russian attempts to reclaim the territory.

The latest Ukrainian offensive has reportedly put Russian forces on the defensive, employing Western-armoured vehicles to move large numbers of infantry. Battles near Bolshoye Soldatskoye have seen artillery and small-arms skirmishes. Influential blogger Yuri Podolyak suggested that this could be a diversion to pave the way for an attack on Glushkovo.

Over 11,000 troops from North Korea have been sent to assist Russian forces, though Moscow has neither confirmed nor denied their presence. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has claimed heavy losses for these forces in battles at Makhnovka in the Kursk region. The outcomes of these clashes could serve as leverage in upcoming peace talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)