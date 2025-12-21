Constructive Peace Talks: US and Russia's Diplomatic Dance over Ukraine

Peace talks on a US-proposed plan to end the nearly four-year conflict in Ukraine are reportedly advancing constructively in Florida. This is part of the Trump administration's persistent diplomatic efforts, which have included discussions with Ukrainian and European officials in Berlin earlier this week.

Kremlin envoy Kirill Dmitriev reported on the ongoing discussions, which include US President Donald Trump's representatives, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, in Miami. The talks aim to bridge divisions between the conflicting demands of Moscow and Kyiv.

Meanwhile, European Union leaders have agreed to fund Ukraine with 90 billion euros to support its military and economic needs. However, disagreements with Belgium have thwarted the use of frozen Russian assets for funding, forcing a reliance on capital markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)