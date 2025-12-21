Constructive Peace Talks: US and Russia's Diplomatic Dance over Ukraine
Peace talks aimed at resolving the war in Ukraine are reportedly progressing constructively in Florida, with US and Russian envoys engaged in dialogue. The Trump administration continues its diplomatic efforts, though conflicting demands by Moscow and Kyiv remain a challenge. EU leaders have pledged financial support to Ukraine.
- Country:
- United States
Peace talks on a US-proposed plan to end the nearly four-year conflict in Ukraine are reportedly advancing constructively in Florida. This is part of the Trump administration's persistent diplomatic efforts, which have included discussions with Ukrainian and European officials in Berlin earlier this week.
Kremlin envoy Kirill Dmitriev reported on the ongoing discussions, which include US President Donald Trump's representatives, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, in Miami. The talks aim to bridge divisions between the conflicting demands of Moscow and Kyiv.
Meanwhile, European Union leaders have agreed to fund Ukraine with 90 billion euros to support its military and economic needs. However, disagreements with Belgium have thwarted the use of frozen Russian assets for funding, forcing a reliance on capital markets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- peace talks
- US
- Russia
- Trump administration
- Kremlin
- EU
- financial support
- diplomacy
- conflict
ALSO READ
Doubt on European-Ukrainian Peace Proposals for Ukraine Conflict
Kremlin Dismisses Optimism for Peace in Ukraine Amidst U.S. Proposal Changes
Inspiring the Future: Madhu Babu Memorial Museum to Celebrate Legacy
Gujarat's 'Lakhpati Didi' Scheme Empowers Women Entrepreneurs
Sreenivasan: A Legend Bids Adieu