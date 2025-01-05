Ukraine's Bold Counter-Attack in Kursk: Five-Month Standoff

In the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, a surprising development occurred as Ukrainian forces initiated a counter-attack in the western Kursk region of Russia on Sunday, according to reports from Russian state media.

Ukrainian troops breached the border into Kursk in an unexpected incursion on August 6, and have since withstood Russian efforts to push them out for the past five months.

The Russian defence ministry stated that their forces thwarted two Ukrainian counter-attacks on Sunday. However, Reuters has not been able to independently confirm these battlefield events.

(With inputs from agencies.)