Ukraine's Bold Counter-Attack in Kursk: Five-Month Standoff

Ukraine launched a counter-attack in Russia's Kursk region, sustaining a five-month standoff. Despite Russian attempts to repel the incursion, Ukrainian troops have remained resilient. The Russian defense ministry reported repelling two recent counter-attacks. These battlefield developments could not be independently verified by Reuters.

Updated: 05-01-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 16:33 IST
In the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, a surprising development occurred as Ukrainian forces initiated a counter-attack in the western Kursk region of Russia on Sunday, according to reports from Russian state media.

Ukrainian troops breached the border into Kursk in an unexpected incursion on August 6, and have since withstood Russian efforts to push them out for the past five months.

The Russian defence ministry stated that their forces thwarted two Ukrainian counter-attacks on Sunday. However, Reuters has not been able to independently confirm these battlefield events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

