College Scandal: Voyeurism Allegations Shake Hyderabad Institution

A distressing case of alleged voyeurism has erupted at a private engineering college near Hyderabad, as two individuals employed in the cooking department were arrested for illegally recording female students in hostel washrooms, according to local police reports.

The incident came to light following student protests on January 1 and 2, leading to a police registration of a case against seven individuals, including the college's principal, director, and chairman, under various charges related to voyeurism and abetment.

The investigation revealed that negligence and attempts to conceal the incident by the college administration exacerbated the situation, with the case still being diligently pursued by law enforcement officers.

