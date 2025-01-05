Left Menu

College Scandal: Voyeurism Allegations Shake Hyderabad Institution

Two cooking staff at a Hyderabad engineering college are arrested for alleged voyeurism. Complaints from female students led to a case involving the college's leadership. The college attempted to cover up the incident, prioritizing its reputation over victims' safety. Police continue investigations.

Hyderabad | Updated: 05-01-2025 16:46 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A distressing case of alleged voyeurism has erupted at a private engineering college near Hyderabad, as two individuals employed in the cooking department were arrested for illegally recording female students in hostel washrooms, according to local police reports.

The incident came to light following student protests on January 1 and 2, leading to a police registration of a case against seven individuals, including the college's principal, director, and chairman, under various charges related to voyeurism and abetment.

The investigation revealed that negligence and attempts to conceal the incident by the college administration exacerbated the situation, with the case still being diligently pursued by law enforcement officers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

