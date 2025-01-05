Left Menu

Drone Mishap: A Close Call for Odisha CM

During a visit to Jharsuguda, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Manjhi narrowly escaped harm when a drone, used for capturing images, crashed near him due to technical faults. The incident, which took place on January 2, was disclosed after videos surfaced on social media. Quick actions by security personnel averted potential danger.

Updated: 05-01-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 19:05 IST
In a startling incident raising security concerns, a drone being used by the administration to photograph Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Manjhi crashed alarmingly close to him during his recent visit to Jharsuguda. Officials confirmed the episode took place on January 2.

The mishap came to public attention after a video began circulating on social media, showcasing the drone's unexpected descent. Preliminary investigations suggest a technical malfunction led to the device falling dangerously near the chief minister. The drone had been deployed by the district administration to document the visit of Manjhi and other dignitaries.

The chief minister was en route to the Jhadaeshwar temple when the incident occurred. Fortunately, his alert security team, backed by local police, promptly acted to prevent any harm by quickly moving the malfunctioning device away from the CM.

