Turkey's Tumult: Social Media Crackdown and Protest Over Imamoglu's Detention

Turkey detained 37 people for social media posts related to the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu. This has sparked widespread protests across major cities, challenging President Erdogan's government. Social media is restricted, and more arrests are expected as tensions rise regarding this controversial political move.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-03-2025 14:08 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 14:08 IST
In a sweeping crackdown, Turkish authorities have detained 37 individuals accused of posting provocative content on social media concerning the recent arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu. The government aims to suppress mounting protests following what critics deemed a politically driven move against President Erdogan's key opponent.

Demonstrations have erupted across Istanbul and Ankara, despite a government-imposed four-day ban on public gatherings. Nearly 261 social media accounts, including several international ones, remain under scrutiny for allegedly inciting violence and discord in relation to Imamoglu's detention.

The arrest has stirred international attention, with over 18.6 million social media mentions in just 24 hours. Authorities have also seized Imamoglu's construction firm amidst these developments, further intensifying the political tension, as supporters rally in the streets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

