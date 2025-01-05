Left Menu

Tribal Council Accuses Corruption, Demands Action in Tripura

Tripura Ganamukti Parisad (GMP), the CPI(M)'s tribal wing, plans to address governance issues in rural schemes and autonomous councils by submitting a deputation to the Governor. They seek the passage of the Constitution (125th Amendment) Bill, 2019, to empower councils and claim corruption without elected bodies impacts funds meant for development.

  • India

Tripura Ganamukti Parisad (GMP), representing CPI(M)'s tribal interests, is set to present significant governance grievances to Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu. Concerns include dwindling man-days in rural job schemes and allegations of corruption within an autonomous council, with a formal deputation scheduled for January 11.

GMP general secretary Radhacharan Debbarma, speaking recently, highlighted the urgency of their demands following strategic decisions made at the Adivasi Adhikari Rastriya Manch conference in Delhi. The group urges the BJP-led NDA government to expedite passing the Constitution (125th Amendment) Bill, 2019, aimed at bolstering autonomous councils' financial and executive capabilities.

Criticism was levied against the absence of elected village committees since 2021, with accusations against Tipra Motha leaders for misappropriating development funds. GMP calls for immediate elections and addresses diminishing opportunities under MGNREGA, noting only 42 average man-days generated this year, advocating for the Governor's intervention on January 11.

(With inputs from agencies.)

