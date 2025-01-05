Illegal Entry: Bangladesh Nationals Arrested in West Bengal

In a recent crackdown on illegal immigration, three Bangladesh nationals have been arrested for residing in India without valid travel documents, according to police reports on Sunday.

Authorities apprehended two men, Mohammad Sohag Mir (23) and Pranay Jaydhar (18), under suspicious circumstances at Kalyani in Nadia district on Saturday. Mir had reportedly visited the Kashmir Valley, prompting further investigation.

A Bangladeshi woman was detained near Kolkata's NRS Hospital after failing to produce valid documentation. With rising tensions and increased security measures along the India-Bangladesh border, authorities are remaining vigilant.

