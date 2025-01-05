Left Menu

Illegal Entry: Bangladesh Nationals Arrested in West Bengal

Three Bangladesh nationals have been arrested in West Bengal for staying in India without appropriate documentation. This includes two men caught loitering in Nadia district and a woman detained near NRS Hospital in Kolkata. Investigations are ongoing as tensions rise at the India-Bangladesh border.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-01-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 19:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent crackdown on illegal immigration, three Bangladesh nationals have been arrested for residing in India without valid travel documents, according to police reports on Sunday.

Authorities apprehended two men, Mohammad Sohag Mir (23) and Pranay Jaydhar (18), under suspicious circumstances at Kalyani in Nadia district on Saturday. Mir had reportedly visited the Kashmir Valley, prompting further investigation.

A Bangladeshi woman was detained near Kolkata's NRS Hospital after failing to produce valid documentation. With rising tensions and increased security measures along the India-Bangladesh border, authorities are remaining vigilant.

(With inputs from agencies.)

