Inferno Ravages Moreh Town: Over 15 Homes Destroyed
A significant fire in Manipur's Moreh town caused minor injuries to two individuals and destroyed over 15 homes. The inferno occurred in the Mission Veng area and was swiftly extinguished with efforts from Assam Rifles and Manipur Fire Services. Authorities are investigating the fire's origin.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 05-01-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 21:00 IST
- Country:
- India
A devastating fire erupted on Sunday in Moreh town, Manipur, close to the India-Myanmar border, leaving at least two individuals with minor injuries and more than 15 houses destroyed, according to an official defence statement.
The blaze broke out in the Mission Veng locality of Tengnoupal district, prompting immediate action from the Assam Rifles and Manipur Fire Services, who managed to extinguish the fire that affected 15-20 homes.
Authorities confirmed that the two injured individuals received first aid, while an investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the fire.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement