Left Menu

Inferno Ravages Moreh Town: Over 15 Homes Destroyed

A significant fire in Manipur's Moreh town caused minor injuries to two individuals and destroyed over 15 homes. The inferno occurred in the Mission Veng area and was swiftly extinguished with efforts from Assam Rifles and Manipur Fire Services. Authorities are investigating the fire's origin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 05-01-2025 21:00 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 21:00 IST
Inferno Ravages Moreh Town: Over 15 Homes Destroyed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating fire erupted on Sunday in Moreh town, Manipur, close to the India-Myanmar border, leaving at least two individuals with minor injuries and more than 15 houses destroyed, according to an official defence statement.

The blaze broke out in the Mission Veng locality of Tengnoupal district, prompting immediate action from the Assam Rifles and Manipur Fire Services, who managed to extinguish the fire that affected 15-20 homes.

Authorities confirmed that the two injured individuals received first aid, while an investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the fire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Carbon Markets: The EU’s Roadmap to Net-Zero Through ETS Reforms

Innovative Approaches to Digitizing Female-Run Businesses in Indonesia’s Economy

Driving Growth in ECA: Strategies for High-Income Transitions with Global Insights

Digital Economy's Impact on Carbon Emissions: Opportunities and Regional Disparities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025