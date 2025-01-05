Inferno Ravages Moreh Town: Over 15 Homes Destroyed

A devastating fire erupted on Sunday in Moreh town, Manipur, close to the India-Myanmar border, leaving at least two individuals with minor injuries and more than 15 houses destroyed, according to an official defence statement.

The blaze broke out in the Mission Veng locality of Tengnoupal district, prompting immediate action from the Assam Rifles and Manipur Fire Services, who managed to extinguish the fire that affected 15-20 homes.

Authorities confirmed that the two injured individuals received first aid, while an investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the fire.

(With inputs from agencies.)