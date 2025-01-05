Escalation in Gaza: Deadly Airstrikes Intensify Calls for Ceasefire

The violence between Israel and Gaza saw a dramatic escalation over the weekend, resulting in the deaths of at least 102 Palestinians due to a series of Israeli airstrikes. Health officials reported casualties from strikes in Nuseirat, Jabalia, and Khan Younis, worsening the humanitarian crisis in the region.

On Sunday, an airstrike in Khan Younis left five people dead at a police station, contributing to a critical rise in fatalities. Israeli military confirmed targeting Hamas and Islamic Jihad militants, linking them to recent attacks from Gaza.

Efforts towards a ceasefire have intensified, with U.S. and Arab mediators engaging in talks. Israel's offensive, launched after a deadly Hamas attack on October 7, aims to eradicate Hamas but has led to widespread destruction in Gaza, displacing many and inciting international calls for a resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)