Escalation in Gaza: Deadly Airstrikes Intensify Calls for Ceasefire
Israeli airstrikes in Gaza over the weekend left 102 Palestinians dead amidst intensified ceasefire efforts by U.S. and Arab mediators. Strikes hit multiple areas, increasing tensions and fatalities, while negotiations continue in Doha. The conflict escalated following an October attack by Hamas militants. Civilians in Gaza face devastating conditions.
The violence between Israel and Gaza saw a dramatic escalation over the weekend, resulting in the deaths of at least 102 Palestinians due to a series of Israeli airstrikes. Health officials reported casualties from strikes in Nuseirat, Jabalia, and Khan Younis, worsening the humanitarian crisis in the region.
On Sunday, an airstrike in Khan Younis left five people dead at a police station, contributing to a critical rise in fatalities. Israeli military confirmed targeting Hamas and Islamic Jihad militants, linking them to recent attacks from Gaza.
Efforts towards a ceasefire have intensified, with U.S. and Arab mediators engaging in talks. Israel's offensive, launched after a deadly Hamas attack on October 7, aims to eradicate Hamas but has led to widespread destruction in Gaza, displacing many and inciting international calls for a resolution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gaza
- Israel
- airstrikes
- ceasefire
- Hamas
- mediation
- negotiation
- conflict
- Palestinians
- violence
ALSO READ
Netanyahu Highlights Hostage Negotiations Progress
Ceasefire Talks Narrow Divides in Israel-Hamas Conflict
High-Stakes Negotiations: Imran Khan's Release and Federal Government Stand-Off
UPDATE 1-Israeli military actions had 'influence' on Hamas' killing of six hostages, report finds
Pakistan: Imran Khan seeks meeting with PTI negotiation team before talks with government