Argentine Footballer Rodrigo Garro Charged in Fatal Accident

Argentine midfielder Rodrigo Garro has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after a tragic crash resulted in the death of a motorcyclist in General Pico, La Pampa province, Argentina.

The victim, 30-year-old Nicolas Chiaraviglio, died instantly when his motorcycle was struck by a pickup truck early Saturday. Garro, who is deeply shocked by the incident, has expressed his willingness to fully cooperate with the investigation, according to his lawyer, David Divan.

Garro, who currently plays for Brazil's Corinthians, is not detained and plans to return to Brazil. Meanwhile, Corinthians have offered condolences to Chiaraviglio's family, pledging cooperation with the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)