Argentine Footballer Rodrigo Garro Charged in Fatal Accident

Rodrigo Garro, an Argentine footballer, has been charged with involuntary manslaughter for a crash that killed Nicolas Chiaraviglio in General Pico, Argentina. Garro, who plays for Corinthians in Brazil, is cooperating with the investigation and plans to return to Brazil soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 01:35 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 01:35 IST
Argentine midfielder Rodrigo Garro has been charged with involuntary manslaughter after a tragic crash resulted in the death of a motorcyclist in General Pico, La Pampa province, Argentina.

The victim, 30-year-old Nicolas Chiaraviglio, died instantly when his motorcycle was struck by a pickup truck early Saturday. Garro, who is deeply shocked by the incident, has expressed his willingness to fully cooperate with the investigation, according to his lawyer, David Divan.

Garro, who currently plays for Brazil's Corinthians, is not detained and plans to return to Brazil. Meanwhile, Corinthians have offered condolences to Chiaraviglio's family, pledging cooperation with the ongoing investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Transforming Carbon Markets: The EU’s Roadmap to Net-Zero Through ETS Reforms

Innovative Approaches to Digitizing Female-Run Businesses in Indonesia’s Economy

Driving Growth in ECA: Strategies for High-Income Transitions with Global Insights

Digital Economy's Impact on Carbon Emissions: Opportunities and Regional Disparities

