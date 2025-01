Global Unrest and Rising Diplomatic Tensions: A Snapshot

An eventful day in global news sees Ecuador's ex-Vice President Jorge Glas facing an attempted assassination in prison, prompting demands for international intervention. Meanwhile, in Montenegro, a community mourns 12 victims of a deadly shooting spree, raising questions about police response.

The tension between Ukraine and Russia intensifies as a new attack emerges in Russia's Kursk region. In South Korea, a political impasse looms with President Yoon's security chief refusing to cooperate with an arrest warrant against the impeached leader.

The Middle East sees heightened conflict as Israeli strikes in Gaza intensify, complicating negotiations between Hamas and Israel. Protests erupt in Paris as farmers rally against unfair competition, while Syria calls for US sanction relief during diplomatic discussions in Doha.

