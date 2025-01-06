Left Menu

Protest for Justice: Prashant Kishor's Arrest at Gandhi Maidan

Prashant Kishor, founder of Jan Suraaj, was detained after initiating a hunger strike demanding the cancellation of a Bihar PSC exam due to a leak controversy. The police arrested him and his supporters at Gandhi Maidan, Patna, citing their protest as illegal. Despite disruption, a retest proceeded peacefully.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 06-01-2025 07:48 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 07:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Prashant Kishor, known as the founder of Jan Suraaj, was arrested following a hunger strike at Patna's Gandhi Maidan, advocating for the cancellation of a controversial Bihar PSC exam. Local authorities intervened, asserting the protest's illegality due to its location.

Officers removed Kishor and his advocates, transporting him to Patna AIIMS for a health assessment, reported District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh. Singh indicated that those involved would be brought before a court.

The disputed BPSC exam from December faced allegations of a question paper leak, prompting a retest arranged for a select group. Despite legal challenges, the retest was conducted smoothly, with thousands participating and no reported misconduct.

(With inputs from agencies.)

