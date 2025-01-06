Swift Recovery Efforts Post-Snowfall in Kashmir
The Jammu and Kashmir region faced moderate to heavy snowfall, impacting roadways and electricity supply. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah assured that restoration efforts were in full swing, with priority given to critical areas. Key officials are actively assessing the situation across districts.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah of Jammu and Kashmir announced that post-snowfall restoration efforts in the valley are advancing rapidly and under stringent supervision.
The Kashmir valley, alongside parts of the Jammu division, experienced moderate to heavy snowfall on Sunday, resulting in road blockages and disrupted electricity services.
In a statement on X, Abdullah highlighted that the valley's current electricity draw stands at 1,200 MW, expecting an increase. Snow clearance prioritizes crucial roads, while ministers Sakina Itoo, Javaid Dar, and advisor Nasir Aslam Wani are set to review district-level situations firsthand.
(With inputs from agencies.)
