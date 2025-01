Security Breach: Taiwan's Cyber Battle Intensifies Amid Rising Chinese Threats

Cyberattacks on Taiwan's government have surged, with an average of 2.4 million hits daily in 2024, as per the National Security Bureau.

Chinese cyber forces are blamed for most of the attacks, part of Beijing's increased pressure on Taiwan, using tactics like DDoS attacks during military drills.

China's cyber activities target key infrastructure, seeking to disrupt Taiwan's operations and influence politics, technology, and security, according to the report.

(With inputs from agencies.)