Madhya Pradesh Government Enters Final Countdown for Union Carbide Waste Disposal
The Madhya Pradesh High Court has granted the state government six weeks to safely dispose of Union Carbide factory waste, originally moved from Bhopal to Pithampur. This decision comes amidst public unrest fueled by misinformation, prompting the court to warn media against spreading false news.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 06-01-2025 12:52 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 12:52 IST
- India
The Madhya Pradesh High Court has allowed the state government six weeks to manage the disposal of Union Carbide factory waste at Pithampur, adhering strictly to safety standards.
The court has also cautioned media outlets against disseminating incorrect information, which has reportedly inflamed protests and unrest among local residents.
The Union Carbide waste issue remains sensitive due to the tragic chemical gas leak of 1984, and the government's latest actions aim to prevent further environmental and public health hazards.
(With inputs from agencies.)
