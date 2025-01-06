Madhya Pradesh Government Enters Final Countdown for Union Carbide Waste Disposal

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has allowed the state government six weeks to manage the disposal of Union Carbide factory waste at Pithampur, adhering strictly to safety standards.

The court has also cautioned media outlets against disseminating incorrect information, which has reportedly inflamed protests and unrest among local residents.

The Union Carbide waste issue remains sensitive due to the tragic chemical gas leak of 1984, and the government's latest actions aim to prevent further environmental and public health hazards.

