Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Government Enters Final Countdown for Union Carbide Waste Disposal

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has granted the state government six weeks to safely dispose of Union Carbide factory waste, originally moved from Bhopal to Pithampur. This decision comes amidst public unrest fueled by misinformation, prompting the court to warn media against spreading false news.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 06-01-2025 12:52 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 12:52 IST
Madhya Pradesh Government Enters Final Countdown for Union Carbide Waste Disposal
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has allowed the state government six weeks to manage the disposal of Union Carbide factory waste at Pithampur, adhering strictly to safety standards.

The court has also cautioned media outlets against disseminating incorrect information, which has reportedly inflamed protests and unrest among local residents.

The Union Carbide waste issue remains sensitive due to the tragic chemical gas leak of 1984, and the government's latest actions aim to prevent further environmental and public health hazards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Carbon Markets: The EU’s Roadmap to Net-Zero Through ETS Reforms

Innovative Approaches to Digitizing Female-Run Businesses in Indonesia’s Economy

Driving Growth in ECA: Strategies for High-Income Transitions with Global Insights

Digital Economy's Impact on Carbon Emissions: Opportunities and Regional Disparities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025