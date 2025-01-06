Left Menu

Syrian Ministers Embark on Landmark UAE Visit

Top Syrian officials, including Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani, are on their inaugural visit to the UAE. Their agenda includes exploring avenues for collaboration, as reported by Syria's state News agency, SANA.

Updated: 06-01-2025 13:06 IST
High-ranking Syrian officials made a significant diplomatic move on Monday as they arrived in the United Arab Emirates for their first official visit. Among them were Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani, Defence Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra, and Head of Intelligence Anas Khattab.

This visit marks a crucial step in Syria's efforts to bolster international alliances, with discussions set to focus on potential areas of cooperation and coordination with the Gulf state. The delegation's arrival signifies Syria's outreach toward strengthening regional ties and diplomatic relations.

The state-owned Syrian news agency, SANA, reported that the officials' visit is aimed at fostering a collaborative framework that could yield mutual benefits for both nations.

