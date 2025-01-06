Najib Razak's House Arrest Bid Gains Traction Amid Corruption Scandal

In a significant legal development, Malaysia's former Prime Minister Najib Razak has won an appeal to resume his efforts to serve his corruption sentence under house arrest.

Najib asserts that an addendum order from then-King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah allowed this move, but the High Court initially dismissed his request. Nonetheless, the Court of Appeals' recent ruling mandates that the High Court hears the case's merits.

This development comes amid continuing controversy over Najib's involvement in the 1MDB financial scandal, where billions were allegedly embezzled from the state fund.

