Najib Razak's House Arrest Bid Gains Traction Amid Corruption Scandal
Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak won an appeal to pursue house arrest, challenging his remaining corruption sentence. Najib claims an addendum by Sultan Abdullah supported this, but it was earlier dismissed. The Court of Appeals now mandates the High Court to review the case details.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Putrajaya | Updated: 06-01-2025 13:34 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 13:34 IST
- Country:
- Malaysia
In a significant legal development, Malaysia's former Prime Minister Najib Razak has won an appeal to resume his efforts to serve his corruption sentence under house arrest.
Najib asserts that an addendum order from then-King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah allowed this move, but the High Court initially dismissed his request. Nonetheless, the Court of Appeals' recent ruling mandates that the High Court hears the case's merits.
This development comes amid continuing controversy over Najib's involvement in the 1MDB financial scandal, where billions were allegedly embezzled from the state fund.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement