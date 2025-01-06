Left Menu

Diplomatic Catch: India-Bangladesh Fishermen Exchange

Amid tense India-Bangladesh relations, a mutual fishermen exchange took place at the International Maritime Boundary Line. The Indian Coast Guard facilitated the transfer of 90 Bangladeshi fishermen for 95 Indian fishermen, showcasing diplomatic collaboration among several stakeholders to improve maritime relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 06-01-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 16:30 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid tensions between India and Bangladesh, a significant exchange involving fishermen took place at the International Maritime Boundary Line. The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) played a key role in this diplomatic effort, exchanging 90 Bangladeshi fishermen for 95 Indian fishermen, according to a Defence official.

The handover of the Indian fishermen was managed by the ICG and was coordinated with the district administration of West Bengal’s South 24 Parganas near Sagar Island. This operation was a result of cooperative efforts by the Ministry of External Affairs, the West Bengal government, and the ICG, signifying the ongoing commitment to maintaining and improving maritime relations between the two neighboring countries.

The repatriation effort follows the apprehension of two Bangladeshi fishing trawlers by the ICG on December 9, 2024, operating illegally in Indian waters. The Centre approved the repatriation of 78 crew members from these trawlers, along with 12 others from a sunken Bangladeshi vessel, in exchange for the 95 Indian fishermen detained by Bangladeshi authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

