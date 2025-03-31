Kim Soo-hyun Faces Relationship, Legal Storm After Kim Sae-ron Tragedy

South Korean star Kim Soo-hyun finds himself embroiled in controversy concerning his alleged involvement with the late Kim Sae-ron, who passed away in February. During a press conference in Seoul, Kim vehemently denied claims that he dated Sae-ron when she was underage and refuted allegations of a role in her death.

Kim Sae-ron, a former child actor acclaimed for roles in films like 'The Man From Nowhere', was found dead at 24. Kim Soo-hyun faces heavy scrutiny from Sae-ron's family and Korean media amid accusations of dating her when she was 15 years old. He asserts their relationship began when she was an adult.

The scandal has had a detrimental impact on Kim's career, resulting in lost endorsements and paused projects. To counter the allegations, Kim's legal team has filed criminal complaints and a civil lawsuit for damages against Sae-ron's family and a YouTube channel that released supposedly fabricated evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)