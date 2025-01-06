Court Ruling Revisits Definition of Stalking

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court has acquitted two 19-year-old men of stalking while confirming the molestation conviction of one. The court explained that stalking requires evidence of repeated actions, which was not met in this case.

In 2022, the pair were convicted by a sessions court in Akola for molesting and allegedly stalking a 14-year-old girl in 2020, resulting in sentences of five and three years, respectively.

Despite the molestation charge being upheld, the High Court reduced the molestation sentence to the time already served. The ruling accentuates the importance of repeated conduct to establish a case of stalking under the law.

(With inputs from agencies.)