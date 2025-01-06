Mystery Surrounds German Diplomat's Death in Islamabad

A German diplomat holding the position of Second Secretary at his nation's embassy in Pakistan was found deceased in his residence in Islamabad, police officials confirmed on Monday.

Identified as Thomas Fielder, the diplomat resided in an apartment at Karakoram Heights, part of the Diplomatic Enclave in Islamabad, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Secretariat Police Station.

Fielder's lifeless body was discovered by embassy staff following concerns over his two-day absence from work, according to a report by Express News. Embassy personnel forcibly entered the apartment, finding Fielder unresponsive, prompting immediate notification to Islamabad Police, who transferred the body to a hospital.

(With inputs from agencies.)