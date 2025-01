India Condemns Pakistani Air Strikes: A Call for Accountability

In a firm denunciation, India has condemned Pakistan's recent air strikes in Afghanistan, which resulted in numerous civilian casualties. This escalation has drawn a sharp response from India's External Affairs Ministry.

The Pakistani military targeted areas in Afghanistan on December 24, alleging an operation against the terrorist group Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). However, reports confirm at least 46 civilians were caught in the crossfire.

The Taliban regime dubbed these attacks a breach of Afghanistan's sovereignty, adding fuel to already tense regional relations. India criticized Pakistan's tendency to deflect internal failures onto neighboring countries.

