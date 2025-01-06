Trump Seeks Halt in Hush Money Sentencing

President-elect Donald Trump has requested that a judge halt this week's sentencing in his ongoing hush money case. This comes as Trump's legal team plans to appeal a recent ruling that upheld the verdict.

In their appeal, Trump's lawyers intend to ask a state appeals court to overturn Judge Juan M Merchan's decision from last week, which had scheduled the case for sentencing on Friday.

Merchan previously rejected Trump's request to dismiss the verdict and the indictment, a move Trump's lawyers believe warrants an automatic stay, effectively pausing the proceedings due to the pending appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)