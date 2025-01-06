Trump Seeks to Halt Sentencing Amid Presidential Immunity Debate

President-elect Donald Trump has taken legal steps to postpone this week's sentencing in his hush money case, aiming to appeal recent court decisions affirming the verdict.

Trump's legal team plans to challenge Judge Juan M Merchan's decision in a state appeals court, arguing that presidential immunity and his impending reinstatement necessitate a reversal.

The case, involving claims Trump falsified business records during his 2016 presidential campaign, could conclude with an unconditional discharge, as Judge Merchan pushes for resolution without further legal consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)