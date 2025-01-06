Trump Seeks to Halt Sentencing Amid Presidential Immunity Debate
President-elect Donald Trump has requested a delay in sentencing related to his hush money case, citing an upcoming appeal. The defense argues presidential immunity due to his re-election. Judge Merchan, however, suggested an unconditional discharge, moving towards closing the case without jail time or fines.
President-elect Donald Trump has taken legal steps to postpone this week's sentencing in his hush money case, aiming to appeal recent court decisions affirming the verdict.
Trump's legal team plans to challenge Judge Juan M Merchan's decision in a state appeals court, arguing that presidential immunity and his impending reinstatement necessitate a reversal.
The case, involving claims Trump falsified business records during his 2016 presidential campaign, could conclude with an unconditional discharge, as Judge Merchan pushes for resolution without further legal consequences.
