Prashant Kishor Released: Unreasonable Bail Conditions Questioned

Prashant Kishor, founder of the Jan Suraaj Party, was released from jail on Monday evening. He had earlier been sent to judicial custody after refusing bail, criticizing the conditions as 'unreasonable'.

The conditions were perceived as a potential admission of guilt, which sparked concern among his legal advisors, including senior lawyer Y V Giri. Following negotiations, Kishor was finally granted bail.

Kishor was arrested for violating a court order by holding a 'fast unto death' protest at Gandhi Maidan. The demonstration contravened a ban on such gatherings outside the Gardani Bagh locality, as mandated by the Patna High Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)