Human Trafficking Bust: Five Arrested in Tripura
Authorities have apprehended five suspected human traffickers in Tripura's Sepahijala district following a joint operation by GRP, BSF, and intelligence agencies. The suspects are linked to multiple trafficking cases and have been remanded for interrogation. Investigations are ongoing to trace additional gang members.
In a significant operation, law enforcement agencies in Tripura's Sepahijala district have arrested five individuals suspected of human trafficking from the Madhupur area.
The joint effort, involving the GRP, BSF, and intelligence units, led to a raid in the Harihardola area and subsequent arrest of the suspects, who are linked to two distinct human trafficking cases.
The suspects have been remanded in police custody for three days, during which further investigations aim to uncover more members of the trafficking network operating in the region.
