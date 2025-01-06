Left Menu

Delhi Police Deport Nine Illegal Bangladeshi Nationals

Delhi Police deported nine Bangladeshi nationals staying illegally. Verification drives caught them in areas like Jama Masjid. Among them were individuals overstaying their visas and attempting to acquire Indian identity documents. Deportations occurred in January, adding to cases from the previous year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 21:12 IST
Delhi Police Deport Nine Illegal Bangladeshi Nationals
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police have deported nine Bangladeshi nationals found living illegally in the capital, according to an official statement made on Monday. The arrests followed verification efforts by local authorities.

Among the deported individuals, rounded up during sweeps in the Jama Masjid and Nabi Karim areas, were Mohammad Iman Hossain and Mohammad Sharmin Parvez. Authorities reported that some overstayed their visas, with attempts to secure Indian identity papers.

In the first week of January, nine illegal immigrants were sent back, adding to the expulsion of five individuals last year. The central district police have enforced these actions with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) issuing deportation orders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

