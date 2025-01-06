Delhi Police Deport Nine Illegal Bangladeshi Nationals

Delhi Police have deported nine Bangladeshi nationals found living illegally in the capital, according to an official statement made on Monday. The arrests followed verification efforts by local authorities.

Among the deported individuals, rounded up during sweeps in the Jama Masjid and Nabi Karim areas, were Mohammad Iman Hossain and Mohammad Sharmin Parvez. Authorities reported that some overstayed their visas, with attempts to secure Indian identity papers.

In the first week of January, nine illegal immigrants were sent back, adding to the expulsion of five individuals last year. The central district police have enforced these actions with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) issuing deportation orders.

