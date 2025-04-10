Hoax Bomb Threats Rattle Red Fort and Jama Masjid

A hoax bomb threat targeting Delhi's iconic Red Fort and Jama Masjid triggered an urgent response from security agencies on Thursday morning. Fire Services officials quickly rushed to the scene to ensure safety and carry out comprehensive checks of both locations.

The incident unfolded after an emergency call was received at 9:03 am, reporting a bomb within the premises of these monuments. The authorities didn't waste a moment, deploying teams to the sites immediately in response to the alert.

According to a Delhi Fire Services official, a fire tender was dispatched, and thorough searches were conducted. Fortunately, no suspicious items were found, confirming the threat to be unfounded.

(With inputs from agencies.)