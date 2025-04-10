Left Menu

Hoax Bomb Threats Rattle Red Fort and Jama Masjid

A bomb threat at Red Fort and Jama Masjid caused security forces to conduct thorough inspections. The threat was reported early in the morning, prompting swift action by Delhi Fire Services. Despite the urgency and extensive searches, nothing suspicious was discovered at either historical monument.

Updated: 10-04-2025 14:40 IST
  India

A hoax bomb threat targeting Delhi's iconic Red Fort and Jama Masjid triggered an urgent response from security agencies on Thursday morning. Fire Services officials quickly rushed to the scene to ensure safety and carry out comprehensive checks of both locations.

The incident unfolded after an emergency call was received at 9:03 am, reporting a bomb within the premises of these monuments. The authorities didn't waste a moment, deploying teams to the sites immediately in response to the alert.

According to a Delhi Fire Services official, a fire tender was dispatched, and thorough searches were conducted. Fortunately, no suspicious items were found, confirming the threat to be unfounded.

(With inputs from agencies.)

