Scrutinizing NGO Aid: A Closer Look at Legal Defenses in Terror Cases
A special NIA court has called for an inquiry into the funding of NGOs that frequently defend individuals accused of terrorism and anti-national activities. The court questioned the motives of these organizations and highlighted the potential negative impact on judicial processes.
In a significant development, the NIA court has mandated an investigation into the financial backing of various NGOs involved in legal defenses for those accused of terrorism. The directive aims to shed light on the motives behind this support, which the court believes could impede the judicial process.
Notably, several NGOs, including Citizen for Justice and Peace, People's Union For Civil Liberties, and others, have been identified as key players providing legal aid. The court has expressed concerns over the influence these organizations exert in high-profile legal battles.
This judicial inquiry surfaces amidst the sentencing of 28 individuals in the Kasganj communal violence case, where the role of these NGOs in hiring costly legal representation came under scrutiny, raising questions about their objectives and alliances.
