New Appointments Boost Delhi and Uttarakhand Judiciary

Two advocates and a judicial officer have been appointed as judges in the Delhi and Uttarakhand High Courts. The appointments were announced by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal. Recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium, these appointments reinforce the judiciary, although one recommendation is still pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 21:29 IST
In a significant move for the judiciary, two advocates and a judicial officer were elevated to the positions of judges in the Delhi and Uttarakhand High Courts, as announced on Monday.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal made the announcement on social media platform X, detailing the appointments of Ajay Digpaul and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar as judges in the Delhi High Court, while judicial officer Ashish Naithani was appointed to the Uttarakhand High Court.

The Supreme Court Collegium had recommended these names in August of last year, further emphasizing its crucial role in judicial appointments, although the recommendation of Shwetasree Majumder remains pending with the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

