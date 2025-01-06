Trump's Legal Battle: Hush Money Case Sentencing on Hold

President-elect Donald Trump is making a significant legal maneuver to delay his sentencing in a hush money case. This week, Trump moved to appeal a judge's decision that could make him the first president to assume office with felony convictions, a historic precedent.

His legal team is asking a New York appeals court to overturn Judge Juan M Merchan's ruling, set for Friday, just before Trump's inauguration. Merchan previously denied Trump's bid to dismiss the case on presidential immunity grounds and indicated reluctance to impose any punishment for the 34 felony counts.

The case stems from accusations of falsifying business records linked to alleged payments made during Trump's 2016 campaign to silence claims by Stormy Daniels. Trump's team argues for an appellate review, claiming the sentencing should be postponed until after his term in office.

