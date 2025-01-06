Left Menu

Tragic Cyber Fraud Leads to Young Woman's Death

A young woman named Rani, from Saharanpur, allegedly committed suicide after falling victim to a cyber fraud. The scam involved a fake lottery worth Rs 42 lakh, prompting her to deposit Rs 1.5 lakh. Deceived and despairing, she consumed poison. Police are investigating the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saharanpur | Updated: 06-01-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 22:15 IST
Tragic Cyber Fraud Leads to Young Woman's Death
woman
  • Country:
  • India

A 26-year-old woman in Saharanpur district tragically ended her life after being ensnared in a cyber fraud scheme, according to police reports on Monday.

Superintendent of Police (City) Abhimanyu Manglik informed PTI that Rani, hailing from Mohalla Hamid, ingested poison on Sunday and succumbed shortly thereafter. Her family has conducted her funeral rites.

The investigation revealed that Rani was soon to be married when she became the target of a scammer who claimed she won a Rs 42 lakh lottery, demanding Rs 1.5 lakh as tax. After sending Rs 42,000 to build trust, the fraudster vanished, prompting Rani to take the desperate step.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025