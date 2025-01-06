Tragic Cyber Fraud Leads to Young Woman's Death

A 26-year-old woman in Saharanpur district tragically ended her life after being ensnared in a cyber fraud scheme, according to police reports on Monday.

Superintendent of Police (City) Abhimanyu Manglik informed PTI that Rani, hailing from Mohalla Hamid, ingested poison on Sunday and succumbed shortly thereafter. Her family has conducted her funeral rites.

The investigation revealed that Rani was soon to be married when she became the target of a scammer who claimed she won a Rs 42 lakh lottery, demanding Rs 1.5 lakh as tax. After sending Rs 42,000 to build trust, the fraudster vanished, prompting Rani to take the desperate step.

(With inputs from agencies.)