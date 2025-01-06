Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Shooting Attack in West Bank Undermines Peace Efforts

Three Israelis were killed and several injured in a shooting near Kedumim. The attack complicates diplomatic efforts to resolve the Gaza war and repatriate hostages. Israeli officials vow retaliation, while Hamas praises the attack. Tensions have escalated, with settler violence and military responses increasing.

Updated: 06-01-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 22:24 IST
Three Israelis lost their lives in a shooting attack on Monday near Kedumim in the West Bank, intensifying regional tensions. The incident, confirmed by Israel's national ambulance service Magen David Adom, occurred on a major road shared by Israelis and Palestinians, potentially obstructing diplomatic efforts to resolve the Gaza war.

Israel's finance minister, Bezalel Smotrich, resident of the attacked settlement, called for an urgent shift in strategy to eradicate terrorism. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened security meetings, sanctioning measures to apprehend the assailants and initiate additional operations in the West Bank.

Hamas, while praising the attack as a response to ongoing Israeli actions, did not claim responsibility. Violence has surged in the West Bank following recent conflicts, with Palestinian and Israeli casualties escalating amidst increased Jewish settlement expansion and resulting U.S. sanctions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

